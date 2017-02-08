Type ‘bizarre football career’ into a search engine and there’s a good chance Freddy Adu’s face will appear.

Back in 2004, the former child prodigy was being labelled as ‘the next Pele’ because he was so far ahead of every other 14-year-old footballer in the United States.

Adu was expected to go on and become the first major American ‘soccer’ superstar and Nike jumped on the bandwagon early on by offering the youngster a $1 million contract.

"My family was really poor," the Ghana-born playmaker told BBC Sport in 2012. "My mum was working two or three jobs to take care of my brother and me. So if Nike come to you and say they want to give you a million-dollar contract and the MLS wants to make you the highest-paid player at 14, you can't say no. You just can’t.”

Sadly for Adu, though, the off-field distractions took their toll and his career spiralled out of control.

Adu has played across the world

After leaving D.C. United for Real Salt Lake in 2006, Adu went on to have spells with Benfica, AS Monaco, Belenenses, Aris and Caykur Rizespor before returning to America in 2011.

After two years with Philadelphia Union, he then moved on to Bahia (in Brazil), then Jagodina (in Serbia), and then KuPS (in Finland) before returning to the States to join Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2015.

Adu was recently on trial with Portland Timbers

Adu lasted a year with the Rowdies and has been a free agent since, although two weeks ago it was revealed that Portland Timbers had taken the 27-year-old on trial.

If successful, the Timbers would have been Adu’s 13th club in as many years.

Adu's career hits a new low...

But unfortunately, Adu failed to impress during his trial and he remains a free agent.

Just when you thought his sad career couldn’t sink any further.

"Freddy is no longer with us," Caleb Porter, Adu’s former U.S Under-23 coach and the current boss of the Timbers told The Oregonian, per ESPN. "He had two weeks and we were up front and honest with him about where we're at. More than anything, you look at the depth, there's just not going to be a spot."

Adu's football career now over?

At 27, he should have been entering the peak years of his career.

But as things stand, the one-time U.S international’s career may have edged another step closer to reaching its conclusion.

