What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Michael Ballack claims one European giant could tempt Mesut Ozil away from Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mesut Ozil was just one of the various Arsenal stars who received a barrage of criticism following the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

The German was largely anonymous over the course of 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge as Arsenal's faint title hopes effectively went up in smoke.

Despite Ozil's latest poor performance in a Gunners shirt, the majority of the club's supporters would still like to see him extend his stay at the Emirates.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old's current contract expires in 18 months and there are genuine fears he could be on the move this summer should the club decide to cash in on their prized asset.

But fans may take some comfort from former Chelsea star Michael Ballack's latest comments, where he has revealed he expects his German compatriot to stay at Arsenal.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

One huge tactical change caused the Patriots win Super Bowl 51

One huge tactical change caused the Patriots win Super Bowl 51

WATCH: Luke Harper finally turns on Bray Wyatt

WATCH: Luke Harper finally turns on Bray Wyatt

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Watch: The moment Oscar embarrassed linesman during Shanghai SIPG match

Watch: The moment Oscar embarrassed linesman during Shanghai SIPG match

What’s being said in Holland about Martin Odegaard after 5 Heerenveen games

What’s being said in Holland about Martin Odegaard after 5 Heerenveen games

“Mesut Ozil is an outstanding footballer,” Ballack told Bild, as per the Evening Standard.

"Many clubs like him. But he knows that he enjoys a very high place at Arsenal. He lives in London, one of the most beautiful cities ever.

“To this end, Arsenal is a club that has an incredible impact on the world. If you are a top player in England, the cult around you is bigger than in Germany.

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

"You are treated more respectfully, especially. These are all reasons for an extension."

Nevertheless, Ozil could easily have his head turned between now and the end of the season, particularly if he continues to receive so much criticism.

And with Arsenal failing to mount another title challenge this year, Ballack thinks he could consider moving to a club who are guaranteed to be fighting for honours every season - more specifically, Bayern Munich.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Ballack added: "But if he could win something big, the chance at Bayern is, in my opinion, bigger.”

At the moment, there is no suggestion Bayern are considering a move for Arsenal's playmaker but that's not to say they would require much persuasion to make a bid for one of the most talented attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Michael Ballack
Football
Bayern Munich

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again