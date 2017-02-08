Mesut Ozil was just one of the various Arsenal stars who received a barrage of criticism following the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

The German was largely anonymous over the course of 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge as Arsenal's faint title hopes effectively went up in smoke.

Despite Ozil's latest poor performance in a Gunners shirt, the majority of the club's supporters would still like to see him extend his stay at the Emirates.

The 28-year-old's current contract expires in 18 months and there are genuine fears he could be on the move this summer should the club decide to cash in on their prized asset.

But fans may take some comfort from former Chelsea star Michael Ballack's latest comments, where he has revealed he expects his German compatriot to stay at Arsenal.

“Mesut Ozil is an outstanding footballer,” Ballack told Bild, as per the Evening Standard.

"Many clubs like him. But he knows that he enjoys a very high place at Arsenal. He lives in London, one of the most beautiful cities ever.

“To this end, Arsenal is a club that has an incredible impact on the world. If you are a top player in England, the cult around you is bigger than in Germany.

"You are treated more respectfully, especially. These are all reasons for an extension."

Nevertheless, Ozil could easily have his head turned between now and the end of the season, particularly if he continues to receive so much criticism.

And with Arsenal failing to mount another title challenge this year, Ballack thinks he could consider moving to a club who are guaranteed to be fighting for honours every season - more specifically, Bayern Munich.

Ballack added: "But if he could win something big, the chance at Bayern is, in my opinion, bigger.”

At the moment, there is no suggestion Bayern are considering a move for Arsenal's playmaker but that's not to say they would require much persuasion to make a bid for one of the most talented attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

