Nico Rosberg's decision to retire from Formula One aged just 29 took the world by surprise, and left Mercedes in a sticky situation.

Rosberg had developed a strong partnership with Lewis Hamilton, despite their differences, before he retired after winning last season's title.

Mercedes took their time in announcing who the next partner for Hamilton would be, in the end opting for Williams driver Valtteri Bottas.

The question on everyone's lips after this was a simple one: How would the two drivers get along?

Hamilton has something of a track record of outshining his partner to the extent of creating friction within the camp.

Well, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, the dynamic between the two drivers will be great for Mercedes this season.

Despite the season having not yet begun, work has started behind the scenes for Hamilton and Bottas, and Wolff has been left impressed by what he has seen so far.

Speaking in a video interview by the Mercedes team, Wolff seems confident in his pair of drivers: "The balance between Valtteri and Lewis works.

"They are two very different personalities and for us it was important to fill Nico's shoes. Nico had a certain role in the team and Valtteri pretty much fits into that."

It will certainly be interesting to see the pair in action this year, and exactly what kind of dynamic Wolff has in mind, but it's comforting to know that things are going well behind the scenes.

"We believe the interaction and dynamics between the two drivers is going to work well. So far, what I have seen, Valtteri has settled in well."

Whilst it is good to know that Hamilton and Bottas are working on their dynamic together, what of the cars they'll be driving?

Wolff explains that while there hasn't been any major drama, a lot of work is still taking place to get the best performance out of their car that they are due to launch at Silverstone later this month.

"No major drama, that is important, but when you push performance, you're pushing very hard.

"These days are very difficult. In some of the areas in the factory, the guys are pushing flat-out in order to bring the car and the engine in and meet the performance targets we have set ourselves, make it reliable and then put the car together overall."

It will be interesting to see Hamilton and Bottas take to the track for the first time at the end of February in Barcelona as partners, but for now, fans of Mercedes will be heartened to know that things are going smoothly behind the scenes.

