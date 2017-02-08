It takes a lot to impress the Greatest of All-Time.

In comments that can be described only as typical MJ, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan pretty much shrugged off one of the greatest seasons in NBA history this summer.

It all happened at a labor committee meeting for owners to sort out the new collective bargaining agreement, according to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, appearing on local sports radio with Greg Papa.

You can just see MJ smoking a cigar and talking all sorts of mess to the other owners, probably lining up tee times and trying to wrap up the meetings as quickly as possible.

Here's what Lacob said about the meeting:

“On the collective bargaining agreement, I was on the labor committee and I was in New York having a bunch of dinners with Michael Jordan and other owners. There were six of us. Actually, Dan was one of them, Dan Gilbert. Anyway, Michael Jordan — people are drinking and having a good time and all that, but there was a moment where he said, you know, ’73 don’t mean s—.’ He did it, Michael Jordan did that. And I looked at him and I just decided not to make a big deal of it. I said, you know, you’re right, we didn’t win it, we had to get better. He's fantastic, and I'm not going to cross him. But that kind of hurt, you know?"

Of course, that's MJ defending his own legacy, which includes the former record of 72 wins in 1995-96 with the Chicago Bulls. Of course, that season ended with his fourth of six championships, a six-game NBA finals series win against Seattle.

Golden State, famously, lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals in seven games, after blowing a 3-1 lead.

After adding Kevin Durant this offseason to a core of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors enter Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls at 43-8, so the chances of reaching 73-9 this year is, well, remote.

But maybe the Dubs can go for 73 AND the title next season, although Curry is a free agent this summer and Durant has a player option next season at $27.7 million.

To Lacob's credit, he took the criticism in stride, although he admitted it "kinda hurt, ya know?"

Probably less about the message than about the strong-headed messenger.