England are currently enjoying a 15-match winning streak under coach Eddie Jones after their narrow win over France at Twickenham during the Six Nations.

They'll be very keen to extend this run to 16 games when they face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales themselves are in solid form, and comfortably beat Italy in their opening game, just missing out on a bonus point.

Despite their own good form, back row Sam Warburton is very wary of the threat England pose, even going so far as to compare England with the imperious All Blacks.

He said: "It is always a massive Test.

"It is one of the toughest games you will play in, regardless of what side they bring, as they proved two years ago. They had quite a few injuries that day, but they still beat us, so we know we have got to be extremely good to beat England.

"England are deservedly tagged as the best team in the northern hemisphere. It's a fair judgement to compare them to the All Blacks right now - that's how good they are.

"It is going to take a huge game out of us to get a win, and it will be one of the biggest games of the championship for sure."

It will be the tenth time Warburton has gone up against England for Wales, but it could be the toughest yet given how England have been playing under Jones.

Wales will want to remember the time they ruined England's chances of a Grand Slam back in 2013, and go into the match on some good form of their own.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of Wales or England rugby, and Warburton knows that a game between the two countries is always a big deal.

"You can sense it, and we know as players during the build-up to Wales-England games that it is one the fans look forward to the most.

"I am not going to hide from that fact. But, as players, when you train extremely hard and make all the sacrifices, those are the type of fixtures you want to be involved in."

Indeed, Warburton even argues that games against England are seen as the biggest for each country participating in the Six Nations.

"You just love being in the cauldron of the Principality Stadium against a team like England. If you are Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France or Italy in the Six Nations, the biggest game is England.

"When you chat to players from those countries, that is how they feel. They really prioritise that match because everyone just wants to beat England.

"I guess that is just due to the success they have had in the past, and what they are going

through now. It is always a big scalp if you can beat England, because they are a great team."

Warburton is taking nothing for granted when it comes to England though, pointing out that famous win, but also reminding fans that Wales' record against England in the Six Nations isn't anything to write about.

"It [Saturday] is similar to 2013 when they were coming for the Grand Slam, but our record against England in the Six Nations isn't actually that great. I think we have lost the last three Six Nations games.

"They have been one of our toughest opponents, as results show over the past few years, and we know we are in for another hard game on Saturday."

