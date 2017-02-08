You wouldn't know it based on their reputations.

LeBron James is known as a bruising athlete on the basketball court, who can get to the basket among pretty much any defender.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has defenders worried about giving him too much space on the perimeter, as the long-armed gunner can knock down a smooth jump shot over most players.

But here's a stat that's sure to surprise.

James is actually outshooting Golden State's Durant from long range.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star is knocking down 3-pointers at a .374 clip this season, a huge jump from his ugly .309 rate from last season. Durant is hitting threes at a .369 clip, one of the worst rates of his career.

Sure, there is a difference in volume, but not as much as you might expect. James has shot 219 3-pointers this season (4.7 per game), while Durant has hoisted 263 (5.2 per).

The overall trends suggest this season is a bit of an anomaly when comparing the players.

After not finding his range as a rookie, Durant out-shot James from 3-point range in his next eight NBA seasons leading up to this year. Durant is a career .379 shooter from deep, with LeBron at .342.

LeBron slumped from deep last season, and this is the third-highest rate he's had in 14 seasons. His best was in 2012-13 with the Miami Heat when he shot .406 in the championship season. His worst was his rookie season, when he shot .290 for Cleveland in 2003-04.

Durant's 3-point proficiency this season is the fourth-worst year of his 10. His career-high was .422 in his second NBA season in 2008-09 with Oklahoma City. KD also struggled from deep as a rookie, posting a .288 clip in 2007-08 with Seattle in his lone season there before the move.

League-wide, these guys aren't really that close to the top.

James is tied with Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks for 56th in the league, with Durant in 59th.

Everyone is looking up at Otto Porter of the Washington Wizards, who is hitting 3-pointers at a .467 rate, knocking down 106-of-227 attempts.

That's still a far cry from the league record, when Kyle Korver (LeBron's teammate), who hit .536 from deep in 2009-10 for the Utah Jazz.

Those numbers are still a lot better than James and Durant.

But, surprisingly, when comparing the two superstars, you might want to give Durant a little more space on the perimeter this season if you are ever in the unenviable position of trying to stop these guys.

Good luck with that.