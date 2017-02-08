Move aside Lewis Hamilton, because former Formula One driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes there are two drivers better than you in the current F1 pack.

Montoya knows his F1 too, with his time driving for Williams and McLaren proving successful between 2001 and 2006, taking home five wins and 13 podiums in total.

When asked about who he thinks is the best driver for this upcoming season, he simply didn't mention the Brit.

In fact, he mentioned not one, but two drivers, who he believes are better and more well rounded than Hamilton.

He said: "Vettel is one of the most complete guys and I think Fernando [as well].

"I ran with Fernando all my career and I think those are the two overall best drivers."

When asked about Hamilton, Montoya explains that he is simply in a better car than Alonso or Vettel.

"Lewis does a really good job but they are in the best car. It's very easy to think the guy in the best car is the best driver, but the question is if they were not in the best car, how would they handle things?

"I think Fernando and Sebastian have endured that and I think they are the best."

Montoya spoke also of the mental weaknesses that European drivers seem to suffer from, explaining that he used to play mind games with Ralf Schumacher whilst they were partners for Williams.

"I learned a lot with Ralf, he was really quick but European drivers are very weak mentally. You can get in their head really easily and I think that plays in what you see today and what you see always in Formula One."

Although Montoya was speaking of European drivers, he was really talking about Hamilton.

Vettel is a European driver, as is Alonso, but neither were mentioned in Montoya's thinking.

"When things go their way they are really strong -- when Lewis is winning he is unstoppable, but if something goes wrong the spiral down is huge. If the cars were close together you would see different people winning."

However, Montoya does believe that Michael Schumacher was an exception to his European driver rule.

"I think Michael was one of the few guys that was really strong. You could get in his head but he was really strong.

"Ralf, on the other hand, was a guy that to beat him was nearly impossible, but if you could beat him on his 'A day' you could get in his head. It was tough, we all have weaknesses, you just have to figure which ones they are."

Despite Montoya's thoughts on European drivers, he does rate Vettel very highly alongside Alonso.

It will be interesting to see if either driver can cause something of an upset this season against a Hamilton who seems desperate to claim the world title for a fourth time.

