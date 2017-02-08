What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic take on passing challenge at Old Trafford

Even though the January transfer window has now closed, speculation surrounding Wayne Rooney's future continues to rumble on.

Rumours linking Manchester United's record goalscorer with a switch to China are still circulating, despite Jose Mourinho's assurance he will not be on the move.

Of course, the Chinese transfer window is open until the end of February so there is still time for Rooney to leave but for now, it looks unlikely.

This season has seen Rooney drop down the pecking order behind the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a place in Man United's forward line.

As a result, the England captain has, more often than not, been utilised off the bench - hence the speculation.

However, Rooney reminded his manager he still has enough speed to make a telling contribution in the second half of the campaign by participating in a challenge at a sponsor event on Wednesday.

Suited and booted, Rooney was put in a small circular arena and had to pass the ball into the various lights dotted around within a certain time period.

As you can see by the video below, the 31-year-old showed his reactions are still pretty electric and according to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone, scored 54 in the allotted time.

Then it was Ibrahimovic's turn. Like most things he does, the Swede appeared to take a more casual approach to the challenge - see below.

You will not be surprised to find out Ibrahimovic hit a score of 45, nine less than Rooney's effort.

The Englishman may have grabbed the bragging rights on this occasion but Zlatan only needs to point Rooney in the direction of this term's scoring charts to reclaim them.

The 35-year-old's strike against Leicester on Sunday was his 20th of the season - a milestone he has hit in each of the last 10 campaigns - meanwhile, Rooney has found the back of the net just five times under Mourinho.

After missing the victory over the Foxes through illness, Rooney is expected to return to the squad to face Watford on Saturday but is more likely to be given a starting berth in next week's Europa League clash against Saint Etienne.

