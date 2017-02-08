What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard feared playing against only two players at Chelsea

Frank Lampard was without a doubt one of Europe's best midfielders during his prime.

Having joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2001, the 38-year-old developed into a sensational goalscoring midfielder at Stamford Bridge and even became the club's all-time top scorer.

A true professional, Lampard emodied English football with his passion, high work ethic and sheer love for the game.

And so, when the curtains were drawn on his illustrious career last week, tributes came flooding in for the Chelsea and England legend.

Lampard's name has since been appearing everywhere in sports news, with the Englishman making a number of revelations regarding those he played with and against.

In an interview with Jamie Carragher, for example, he named Liverpool great Steven Gerrard as his toughest ever opponent.

"Steven Gerrard, domestically," he said in response to Carragher's question. "He had everything. He'd deal with you defensively and hurt you going forward."

And most recently, Lampard described Ronaldinho as the one player he thought was "from a different planet".

"The [Barcelona] team after his were known as the better ones, when [Lionel] Messi really came through, but Ronaldinho could do impossible things with the ball," he said.

Chelsea's Frank Lampard (L) shakes hand

"I’d never seen a player like that. It was my early knockings in the Champions League and seeing him play was like, 'Wow, this player is from a different planet to the rest of us'."

A fresh revelation has been made by Lampard who, speaking to Chelsea's matchday programme, named the only two players he was ever in awe of and feared playing against.

"Facing Barcelona at the Nou Camp and going up against Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta," he said. "Obviously Messi is the best player in the world, but in midfield you're playing against those two on a massive pitch.

"That was the only 'in awe' moment for me; the only team I went into the game thinking, 'Oh god, here we go'.

"I didn't feel like that when we played them at the Bridge because I always believed we could get to them - it's tighter, we got closer to them, stopped them playing.

Chelsea's midfielder Frank Lampard (L) v

"But at their place they opened up and they were brilliant. We actually had a half-decent record against them, even at the Nou Camp - we never got completely smashed."

It's no wonder Lampard admired but feared the duo of Xavi and Iniesta, who tore apart defences all across Europe with their skill and passing ability.

But he's spot on about Chelsea's record being "half decent" against Barcelona, who only beat the Blues twice in 10 games while Lampard was at the club.

In fact, Chelsea have the superior record overall: W3 D5 L2.

