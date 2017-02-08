Watch: After SD Live went off air Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose did something epic

Daniel Bryan retired from the WWE a year ago today in a moment that shocked the entire wrestling world because of the strange timing of his announcement.

In a very short tweet, he announced the medical diagnosis and told his fans and followers that he would elaborate on the situation on Raw that night.

Bryan won championships in a slew of other promotions before getting his shot in the big leagues and he fared no different during his time performing with the company.

Now, as the SmackDown general manager, he is doing his part to help out other wrestlers that are coming up after him.

Dean Ambrose is one of those performers on the roster that could probably benefit from a modest push and the GM decided to try and give him some pointers after the show ended on Tuesday.

In front of the Seattle crowd, the American Dragon showed Ambrose how to effectively deploy his signature Yes! Kicks during a match that wasn’t filmed for television.

The former sensation actually played referee during the match and handled personal instruction at the same time. Seattle’s crowd delighted in being able to chant along with a special move that is still fresh in fans’ minds.

Ambrose may not use it very often, but if he ever needs it again, he now has these kicks in his arsenal. If he forgets, the SmackDown manager’s office door is probably always open for him to get a refresher course.

