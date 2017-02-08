British boxing fans will have fond memories of the build-up ahead of Ricky Hatton’s fight against Floyd Mayweather back in December 2007.

The press conferences were often hilarious and you might recall the time Mayweather turned up to one wearing a Manchester United shirt.

The American didn’t have any interest in the Red Devils or football in general; this was just a way to get at Hatton, one of Manchester City’s most famous supporters.

Mayweather, like everyone else around the world, would at least have been aware of United back in 2007.

Like New York Yankees or the Chicago Bulls, they’re one of the most iconic sports teams in the world.

Man City weren't as big as they now are back in 2007

But what are the chances he’d heard of Manchester City back in 2007?

In truth, the odds are slim.

Although Sven-Goran Eriksson had just taken over from Stuart Pearce, the astronomical money hadn’t yet arrived at City and they were still a mid-to-lower table Premier League side. Firmly in their neighbour’s shadow.

Of course, that’s all changed now - City are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, managed by one of the best coaches - but even up until a few years back, people with little interest in football had only heard of United.

As this clip of Mike Tyson proves…

Mike Tyson: Manchester who?

While conducting an interview alongside Hatton on BT Sport, Tyson heard his fellow retired boxer talk mention City and asked: “So, what’s the difference, Manchester City and Manchester United?”

“I think Manchester City are the best,” Hatton responded. “We’re like sworn enemies in Manchester.”

“I’ve been in Manchester for a long period of time and I’ve never heard of Manchester City,” Tyson aded. “This is the first time I’ve heard of them.”

Awkward.

“We’ve only just come good, if the truth be known,” Hatton finished.

You can watch the amusing video here…

