What Triple H told WWE stars moments after they made history in 2016

Women’s wrestling has come a long way since the days where Triple H was running the ring during the Attitude Era.

Molly Holly, Jaqueline, Lita, Chyna, Sable and Trish Stratus all rose as stars during that era of wrestling and an entire generation of young fans paid attention to the women’s division in ways they had never had before.

Fast forward to today and an entire legion of younger female fans love the sport and even have designs on possibly entering the ring themselves when they get older.

Bayley herself often gestures towards her love for watching wrestling at home as one of the biggest things that drove her to want to compete.

Last year, both Sasha Banks and Charlotte participated in the first ever Hell In A Cell match between two female entrants.

After their bout, both ladies were a bit disappointed by their performance. The Game was there to pick them both up though.

He told The Gorilla Position Podcast : “It’s why you’re so good, so when you can have this epic match, you see the one thing you wish you would have done better and that’s really what I was trying to tell them coming back, that they had just made history…

“That they had just changed the business again, and that they needed to be proud of themselves and put your critiques of yourself aside until tomorrow. Today, revel in the moment and enjoy what you have accomplished.”

There will always be other matches and with competitors like Banks and Charlotte leading the way, the limits on female competition in the WWE are becoming smaller and smaller.

