It always felt like there was something missing with the apparent argument between Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

At first, Green tried to downplay it as absolutely nothing: He even gave it five "blahs." That's a lot of "blahs."

Turns out, the truth is even more bizarre than you would've thought.

After going to Snapchat in an attempt to downplay the argument, it now appears the whole thing was orchestrated by Green.

Late in the third quarter of an eventual overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, Green was stuck forcing up a difficult 3-pointer after being stuck with the ball after Durant dribbled out the shot clock.

It was an airball and the teammates got into for a bit on the court, spilling over into the ensuing timeout, when things really got ugly.

According to a story from Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, the challenge from Green to Durant was premeditated.

Citing league sources, Haynes reports that Green aggressively and repeatedly went after Durant in a stunt designed to light a fire under his teammate.

"It was actually a tactic," Green said in a video from ESPN.com. "But that's for us to know and everyone to figure out."

The pair screamed "F--- you" to each other during the altercation, according to the report. Afterward, Green was apparently winking and smiling at coaches and teammates.

For his part, Golden State coach Steve Kerr has dismissed the controversy.

"It's totally normal," Kerr told ESPN of the altercation. "You should have seen the Bulls back in the day. ... It's just competitive, heat-of-the-moment stuff."

Green added: "Everybody that makes a big deal out of it probably are losers. So that's how I view it. Anyone who knows anything about winning know that's what happens. It just is what it is."

The report said the pair watched Super Bowl LI together on Sunday.

So, like Durant, it appears we were just punked by Green.

Tip your hat to Draymond, we guess, who has found a way to insert his antics into the Warriors' storyline, sometimes at the worst times.