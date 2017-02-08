After the crazy finish of Super Bowl 51 from the New England Patriots, sports fans haven't had to wait long for even more excitement.

Most recently, it was the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and the drama began from the moment the clock struck 40 seconds. With the Trail Blazers leading 107-105, the two teams went back and forth a ridiculous six times before a final game-winner hit. That game-winner? Well, it was the definition of clutch.

Via NBA UK's Twitter:

So, to recap here, the final 40 seconds played out as follows:

Dirk Nowitzki hits a 3-pointer to put Mavericks up 108-107 (38.9 sec left)

C.J. McCollum hits a runner to put Trail Blazers up 109-108 (34.7 sec left)

Devin Harris hits runner to put Mavericks up 110-109 (19.1 sec left)

C.J. McCollum and-1 to put Trail Blazers up 112-110 (12.3 sec left)

Dirk Nowitzki 3-pointer to put Mavericks up 113-112 (3.9 sec left)

C.J. McCollum runner to put Trail Blazers up 114-113 (0.3 sec left)

That's a ridiculous six lead changes in the final 38.9 seconds alone. To put it simply, it was nothing short of amazing.

Unfortunately for Mavericks fans, this was also heartbreaking, but seeing McCollum hit all three of those go-ahead buckets, and Dirk nearly match him along the way (with a little help from Harris) made for an epic finish. It actually could probably go down as the best finish of the 2016-17 NBA season, at least to this point.

McCollum took over the game for the Trail Blazers, and on his attempts, no one aside from the person inbounding the ball even touched it. He took the inbounds pass and immediately went straight to the basket on each of the go-ahead buckets. Pretty surprising, especially for a team who also has Damian Lillard in the backcourt.