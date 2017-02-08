Steve Sarkisian named new Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have swiftly found Kyle Shanahan's replacement as offensive coordinator, just a day after he was announced as the new 49ers head coach.

Former Alabama OC and USC head coach Steve Sarkisian has been hired to fill the void and he will face immediate pressure to replicate the kind of results this offense produced in 2016.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Sarkisian had been in contact with the Falcons organisation throughout the winter, and even in preseason when he visited the facility due to his links to Dan Quinn through Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Sarkisian worked under Carroll at USC as his quarterback coach and OC and the pair remained friendly during his time as the University of Washington head coach, a job in which he excelled and propelled him into the national spotlight leading to his hiring at USC in 2014.

'Sark' won nine games in his first year at SC, the most all time for a first-year coach at the storied program. His tenure was brought to an abrupt end in 2015 though, as personal issues regarding alcohol led to his firing.

The 42-year-old returned to college football this past season as an analyst for Alabama and took over offensive play calling duties ahead of the CFP championship game after his predecessor, Lane Kiffin, was let go to take over at Florida Atlantic.

Alabama Man

Sarkisian's time as the Tide's OC didn't last long but he still received an outstanding reference from head coach Nick Saban who said of him: "We appreciate all Coach Sarkisian did for our program during his time here,"

"He is an outstanding coach, and we wish him the best in his new role as Atlanta's offensive coordinator. As always, when we have an opening on our staff, we will use it as an opportunity to go out and hire the best coach available."

It will be hard for Atlanta to replicate exactly the tricks and intricacies of Shanahan's offense but Quinn revealed the Sarkisian's aggressive nature would add another dimension to an already explosive offense saying: "As a play-caller I felt like, number one, what an aggressive play-caller he's been through the years,"

"He has a real familiarity from the live zone scheme, the play action, the keepers. That's such a big part of what we do. It's him as a play-caller, two of the guys that I respect most in our profession, Pete (Caroll) and Nick (Saban) and being part of both of their programs, I know what he stands for as a coach."

Top Recruiter

And, though he won't likely have huge role to play in acquiring players, Sarkisian is fondly known for his ability as a recruiter, something that may give his new team an advantage in the 2017 draft due to his recent stint in the college game.

Whilst at Washington, Sarkisian recruited future NFL first round picks Danny Shelton and Marcus Peters, as well as Vikings running back Bishop Sankey.

His influence in this regard has also gifted USC some dynamic future stars of the NFL, of which Juju Smith-Schuster and Adoree Jackson are set to be drafted in the first few rounds in 2017, and quarterback Sam Darnold who lit up college football in the second half of 2016 is a likely first round pick in the future.

All in all the hire looks a rock solid one by the Falcons and with all of their high octane stars coming back in 2017 it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sarkisian build on Shanahan's success.

As for the man himself, Sarkisian tweeted in excitement and gratitude:

