Alastair Cook's resignation as England captain has been the talk of the cricketing world this week.

The 32-year-old had become drained by the role after five years in charge and has decided to step down and focus solely on his batting.

And England are going to need their all-time record scorer to be at his very best in 2017 to overcome the challenges of South Africa and Australia that lay in wait.

Article continues below

Although Joe Root is expected to succeed Cook as captain, it would appear his place in the team is safe, for now anyway.

Regardless, Cook's resignation has got some of his former teammates reminiscing about the opener's career to date.

Article continues below

March will mark 11 years since the Essex star made his debut for the Three Lions.

Andrew Flintoff was captain at the time and Cook was called up to replace Marcus Trescothick for the tour of India.

He made an instant impact too, scoring 60 and 104 not out in the first Test and hasn't looked back since.

However, on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Flintoff surprisingly admitted he had selected Cook to play without ever actually watching him bat before.

"He flew over from the West Indies the night before the game," Flintoff said.

"Duncan Fletcher wanted to open the batting with Matt Prior but I said I wanted Alastair Cook.

"I'd never even seen him play but there was just something about him that was different: the way in he carried himself, the way he went about his business. He was an impressive lad.

"When I was England captain I didn't make too many right decisions but I did pick him."

We think that probably says more about Flintoff's captaincy than Cook's ability, though.

England's most prolific batsman must now ensure he in the right frame of mind to steer the team back up the Test rankings, albeit from the back seat.

If as expected, Root does replace him, Cook's experience will still be vital if England are to recover from a disappointing end to 2016.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms