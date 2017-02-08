James Starks released by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have begun their offseason roster moves by releasing veteran running back James Starks.

The seven-year pro out of Buffalo missed nine games in 2016, including his team's playoff run, with a torn meniscus and a concussion after a car crash in December. The 30-year-old had just 279 yards from scrimmage this season and has largely been a backup in his time with Green Bay, leading the team in rushing only once in his seven seasons.

Starks was a part of the Packers Super Bowl winning team in 2011, his rookie year, and he ended that postseason with the third-most rushing yards for a rookie back in a single year, only trailing former Redskin Timmy Smith and ex-Baltimore back Jamal Lewis.

Starks' release may have a lot to do with the emergence of Ty Montgomery as a viable addition to the backfield in 2016. The former wide receiver was forced into taking on most of the carries due to injuries to both Eddie Lacy and Starks and developed into a good option due to his speed and elusiveness as a runner.

By the time Starks returned from his injury troubles, Montgomery had solidified the RB1 position as his own and as such, with Lacy returning, retaining an injury prone player wasn't a priority for General Manager Ted Thompson.

Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Montgomery would continue his transition to a full-time back in the offseason and lauded his versatility as a receiver too.

The backfield in Green Bay was just too crowded to keep Starks but there are plenty of rush needy teams out there that could do with a strong veteran presence and reliable runner like Starks on their roster in 2017.

The 30-year-old's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield will particularly appeal to coaches whose offenses are in need of versatile playmakers, and the commodity for these type of players could be on the rise after the success that the Falcons had with their two backs in this way in 2016.

However, it wouldn't be totally out of the question to see the former sixth-round pick return to Green Bay according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Bringing Starks back at a lower price could be a shrewd move for a team whose depth on offense has been a lingering issue over the past few seasons.

