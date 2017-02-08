The drama between former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook isn't new, and it even somewhat goes back to when the two both played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Durant chose to leave Oklahoma City and head to build a "super team" with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook chose to sign an extension with the Thunder. And if you think the split was something the two were just taking in stride, that definitely hasn't been the case, as there's been an unreal amount of drama surrounding the two.

Now, Durant decided to speak out about the feud between him and Westbrook but chose to blame the media instead of speaking about any major issues between the two.

In an interview with ESPN's Marc Stein on SportsCenter, Durant sounded off on the topic.

“Early on in the season, I was doing an interview with someone and I used the word ‘unselfish’ describing my teammates here with the Warriors. And someone asked Russell a question, asked if he heard what I said about being unselfish and he phrased the question as if I was saying that the Thunder and their organization and the team was selfish. Once I heard that, I was like, ‘They are trying to get in between this thing and make it bigger than what it is.’ Obviously Russell wasn’t going to hear that interview I had about me just talking about my teammates I have now, and, you know, someone in Oklahoma City phrased it to him as if I was calling them selfish. So it’s that easy. It’s that easy for the media to twist something up and for the media to, you know, make a feud between us.”

While it's an interesting take, it's also not exactly wrong. There haven't been any public comments that directly point toward either player completely disliking each other. On that same note, Westbrook also said that he and Durant weren't on speaking terms in the past, so that sort of tells a different story.

Regardless of what you believe or think, Saturday night's matchup between the Warriors and Thunder is going to be one of the most interesting of the year.