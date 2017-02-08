What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Titus O'Neil was suspended by WWE year ago today after odd altercation

A year ago today, one of the most heart-breaking moments happened in WWE history, as Daniel Bryan announced his retirement from the ring.

At the end of his announcement and as Raw went off the air, superstars came out onto the stage alongside Vince McMahon to applaud Bryan for his services to the company over the years. As the programme faded to black on our TV screens, something was happening in the background.

As you can see in the video further down in this article, the incident involved the WWE chairman, as well as Titus O'Neil, in what will go down as one of the oddest altercations and suspensions in WWE history.

Just before the show faded to black, Vince's arm was seen pulled back towards the start of the ramp by The Big Deal in what looked like a very playful manner, almost to cheer him up after such a sad evening of seeing the retirement of one of the company's most popular superstars.

In what had been described as a playful, physical altercation by O'Neil with the WWE chairman, resulted in the former Prime Time Player being suspended for reportedly up to 90 days the following day for unprofessional conduct relating to the incident. There was even some speculation that he would be fired from the WWE as well.

However, after Vince was apparently talked some sense into, it was later confirmed that he would be suspended for 60 days. He returned to action for WWE on the May 2 episode of Raw. Since this incident, O'Neil's hasn't exactly been receiving better booking than the lower mid card booking he was already being given.

The story goes that Titus was simply pulling Vince aside and said 'Ladies first' to let Stephanie McMahon go first back through the curtain, but it's not exactly the smart thing to do to your 71-year-old boss who is Vince McMahon, even if you're only joking.

It still goes down as one of the oddest altercations and suspensions in WWE history.

