Matt Ryan sends heartfelt message to Falcons fans after Super Bowl loss

The Falcons heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LI was as tough as it gets for fans and players alike, and is the kind of defeat that can haunt a team, but 2016 MVP Matt Ryan assured his fans that the team would bounce back in a heartfelt message posted on his Instagram account.

Ryan used the team slogan that had carried them through the whole year "Rise Up' to assure the people of Atlanta that they would be back:

Dropping a 25 point lead in a little over a quarter is a tough loss. But to do that in a Super Bowl is simply heart wrenching, especially for a franchise that has never won one, and for a city that has only ever won one big four championship in history (and even that was over 20 years ago).

Ryan has taken a lot of criticism for not getting rid of the ball on that crucial sack in the fourth quarter and Kyle Shanahan has received even more heat for abandoning the run late in the game, but it seems this loss is only serving to motivate them further.

Atlanta only has to look at its divisional rival Carolina Panthers to see what a Super Bowl hangover looks like, and their's wasn't pretty to say the least. But, coming off such a devastating loss, all the signs have been positive from within.

Players and coaches alike have posted messages of hope and determination, especially the young members of the defense that simply wore out towards the end of the fourth quarter and into overtime after being on the field for a whopping 93 plays.

Rookie linebacker De'vondre Campbell posted the following message on Instagram:

Second year Cornerback Jalen Collins, who had a rough fourth quarter against Tom Brady and co, also posted a message of togetherness and alluded to the brotherhood that this team was encapsulated by throughout the season.

Bouncing back from the most shocking loss in Super Bowl history will not be easy, but the togetherness and inner strength of this team is clear for all to see, and with strong leadership from Dan Quinn, and a year of more experience for the young defense, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them back at the top in the next couple of seasons.

