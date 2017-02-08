What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc Fabregas somehow lobs Thibaut Courtois in Chelsea training

Chelsea's convincing 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday will have been bittersweet for Cesc Fabregas.

The Spanish maestro has become something of a villain amongst Arsenal fans having left for Barcelona in 2011 and joined Chelsea three years later.

However, what Gooners often forget is how Fabregas wanted to rejoin in 2014 but was unable to because Arsene Wenger didn't want him.

As a result of the abuse he receives, scoring against Arsenal after Petr Cech gifted him possession must have felt pretty good, even if he didn't celebrate.

Of course, Fabregas still had a lot to do when the ball fell to him 25-yards out.

With Laurent Koscielny bearing down on him, the 29-year-old had little time to control the ball and then find the back of the net with a perfectly weighted lob.

But he did just that, sending Stamford Bridge into raptures while he remained relatively emotionless.

It turns out Fabregas is a bit of a specialist when it comes to lobbing goalkeepers, though, as proved by his most recent Instagram post.

In the training video below, after playing a one-two, Fabregas produced an inch-perfect chip to somehow beat Thibaut Courtois - who is 6ft 6in - from inside the 18-yard box.

How on earth has he pulled that off? It's one thing to lob a goalkeeper of Courtois' size from outside the box, but inside - that's just outrageous.

Fabregas is a technically wonderful player yet he's found game time hard to come by under Antonio Conte this season.

The Spain international has made just five starts in the Premier League, with a further ten appearances coming from the bench.

But why is Fabregas so out of favour? Well, perhaps it's because of his lack of pace, as he explained in a recent interview.

Chelsea v Brentford - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

"I don't think my physical abilities are the best," he said. "I'm not the quickest, I'm not the strongest, I'm not the sharpest, so you have to be ahead of the game if a player like me wants to succeed in football.

"That's what makes me very proud because right now everyday you see less talent and more power and players running around.

"To be a football player today, if you are very strong or you run a lot or stuff like that, it's easier.

"Today it's more difficult for the more talented players to succeed. That's why I'm grateful and that's why I try to get even better because football is growing in a way that before I don’t think it was."

