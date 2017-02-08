After many years of trying to make a bigger name for himself, Dolph Ziggler has finally found a role as an absolute heel in WWE programming.

He has always held a grudge against established stars for the pushed they get from the company and that jealousy is a crucial part of how Ziggler is being used now.

The Showoff hasn’t held a major championship in quite a while and his frustrations seem to be boiling over into the ring as we head toward the Elimination Chamber.

Ziggler has been beefing with Kalisto and Apollo Crews in various moments over the last month and flipped out when he lost a match on Tuesday’s SmackDown.

He got a steel chair and hit Crews multiple times as the crowd seemed shocked by the display. Ziggler seemed to feed off their energy as he also dispatched of Kalisto, who tried to save his friend from the beat-down.

By the end of the segment, the former Heavyweight champ stood in the middle of the ring with both men laying prone in the ring.

A surprise was waiting for him backstage as Daniel Bryan delivered Ziggler the news that he would be taking on both Crews and Kalisto in a handicap match at the Elimination Chamber.

Now, fans will no doubt be waiting for the bully to be on the other side of things on Sunday night’s Pay-Per-View. Although, who knows what he will do when cornered? Safe to say that he has no problems bending the rules to his advantage.

