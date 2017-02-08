What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ibrahimovic doesn't take it well when United lose .

Jesse Lingard reveals how Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts when he loses

It's clear that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is rather enjoying his first season in English football.

The striker broke yet another record with his goal in Sunday's 3-0 win over Leicester, as he now has the best goals to games ratio of any Premier League player over 32, per the Daily Mail.

Thanks to the Swede's tally of 15 goals, Manchester United haven't lost a league game since October 23, when they lost 4-0 at Chelsea.

If you were to ask Jesse Lingard, he'd no doubt say it was just as well, given Ibra's reaction when they do suffer a defeat.

The midfielder has been spilling the beans to FourFourTwo about his team-mates, and his account of the former Barcelona and Inter Milan is just as you'd expect.

When asked who the worst loser at the club is, Lingard answered:

"Ibra. Always. As soon as he loses, he moans all day. It's bad... he'll blame everyone.

Ibra's reaction 

"Biggest moaner, yeah - if he loses, but if he wins, he'll talk about it all day."

Skip to 4:36 to take a look what Lingard had to say about how Ibrahimovic behaves:

There's no doubt that Zlatan is a winner - after all, this is a player with 13 title winners' medals across four different countries.

Bad loser 

It's easy to forget, though, that there was a time earlier in the season when things weren't going quite so well for him. There were even suggestions that he might be past it, but his critics must regret ever espousing such views now.

"I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am", is one of his many memorable quotes, so perhaps that explains why, as Lingard suggests, he blames everyone but himself when he loses.

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

The 35-year-old could still be on course to add to his trophy haul this season, though it's not likely to be in the league.

United do have a chance of winning the first silverware of the season when they face Southampton in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley later this month.

Should Ibra choose to stay for another year, it'll certainly be interesting to see what else he achieves during his stay at Old Trafford, as he evidently doesn't take kindly to mediocrity.

