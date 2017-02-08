This week on Monday Night Raw, Goldberg got himself a WWE Universal championship match against Kevin Owens at Fastlane next month.

The match is likely to be the last time the title will be defended before WrestleMania 33 later this year, where the former WCW icon is scheduled to face off Brock Lesnar for the last time.

Goldberg is also rumored to be winning the Universal title against Owens at Fastlane, before going on to face The Beast Incarnate at The Showcase of the Immortals, but why is that the case?

According to NoDQ: "As of right now, Goldberg is scheduled to capture the title and go on to defend it at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar. The belief is that if Vince McMahon can make the match between Goldberg and Lesnar any bigger, he will and that’s the reason the company wants to put the title on Goldberg."

How to make wrestling fans more interesting in a match between two part-timers that probably won't be appearing on Raw between after the show and SummerSlam that many times? Why give one of them a championship to put on the line of course! That's always gone down with fans in the past!

Article continues below

If this is true, it shows just how far behind the times Vince McMahon is compared to the vast majority of wrestling fans that want to see complex storylines for the titles, rather than seeing it being exchanged several times between superstars in the space of only a couple of weeks.

For Owens as well after the work he has done for the title over the past couple of months, it's a shame he may not be allowed to walk into WrestleMania with the championship. However, there may be a silver ling to this situation.

There is speculation that Fastlane will be the location where Owens and Chris Jericho finally break up as best friends, starting their feud for their planned bout at WrestleMania 33. Several WWE fans will be happy with this alternative, but they'll still be hoping it isn't Goldberg walking into the show as champion.

