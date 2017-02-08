Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen helped create many fantastic moments for Chicago Bulls and NBA fans across the globe.

Six rings and parades, and countless memories forever etched into the minds of sports fans.

But what moment of Michael Jordan made Scottie Pippen the "happiest man alive"?

On Rachel Nichols' new NBA show on ESPN, The Jump, the former Bulls small forward offered a surprising time for Pippen to be elated: Jordan's first retirement.

"I was the happiest man alive," Pippen said, causing host Nichols to throw down her pen and say: "Well, then. Let's just talk about that."

The Hall of Famer added: "I got to be the man for a change."

Jordan and Pippen played together from 1987 until Jordan's unexpected retirement following the 1992-93 season to pursue professional baseball.

After a season and change playing for the Birmingham Barons of the Chicago White Sox organization, Jordan returned.

The following season, Jordan and Pippen were champions again for the fourth time, and Pippen said he was relieved to have his teammate back.

"It's something that you embrace as a player, especially when you're in a position where you're probably not going to get that spotlight, like myself playing with Michael," said Pippen, who went on to win six rings for the Bulls with his running mate. "So when he retired I was very happy, but I did want him to come back."

The context of the on-air conversation was about Russell Westbrook shouldering the load for the Oklahoma City Thunder since the departure of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors during offseason free agency.

Pippen said he's been impressed with the way Westbrook has taken over the team.

"In this situation with Westbrook, he is embracing the opportunity of really leading his team, getting the triple-doubles and they're getting wins," Pippen said. "I really respect the way that kid is playing."

Although, in perhaps a bit of foreshadowing to what Westbrook might be feeling someday, Pippen detailed his own buyer's remorse.

"I went through those two years and I started to get a little bit sad," Pippen said. "He saw it, and decided to come back."

Be careful what you wish for, as you just might get it.