Watch: Bill Belichick fails at starting crowd chant at Patriots parade

Bill Belichick has now won five Super Bowls and is widely regarded as the best football coach to ever grace the NFL with his presence.

While x’s and o’s are his strong suit, public speaking and pumping up large groups of people might not exactly be his thing.

When the New England Patriots hoisted up their latest Lombardi Trophy in front of their beloved fans in Boston on Tuesday, Belichick took the podium and proved exactly that.

As expected, Belichick first praised his team’s determination and work ethic in the speech.

However, it got a bit awkward when he unexpectedly tried to start a crowd chant at the end.

Check the footage below to see the cringeworthy moment.

Chanting “no days off” to a bunch of fans who took a day off to attend the parade was an interesting move.

Maybe that’s why it didn’t catch on.

If you think about it, Belichick himself took a day off in order to attend the parade and enjoy the festivities.

New England Patriots Victory Parade

New England’s players (even those not named Rob Gronkowski) will be taking days and weeks off in order to truly celebrate the victory. Vacations, media appearances, partying and all of that fun stuff will certainly take place, and rightfully so.

If his reputation is true, Belichick is probably already in NFL Combine mode by now.

After all, it’s been a few days from the Super Bowl by now.

