The Elimination Chamber and Fastlane Pay-Per-View events are coming up fast, with Sunday’s Elimination Chamber becoming another step toward WrestleMania.

To Bet Wrestling has released the odds for both events and the results are a bit surprising to put it bluntly.

An Irish Sportsbook has Bray Wyatt as a 1/10 odds on favorite to capture the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber this weekend.

Wyatt basically has a 90 percent chance of winning the chamber match and setting up a colossal showdown between Bray and Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

That match is already scheduled to occur and the title changing hands would help it make sense as Orton is the number one contender for the title and that would mean that Wyatt would have to obtain the belt somehow.

John Cena also has surprising odds as the defending champion with only 4/1 or a 25 percent chance or retaining his title. WrestleMania complications also loom over his role in Sunday’s match as he is supposed to team with his girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania.

It is worth noting that these numbers are for the European Market and the American Market may differ when those numbers are released to the public, so there is no definitive way to know exactly what is going to happen.

Safe money is on Bray taking his place as the champion and letting suspense build as the road to the Mania continues.

