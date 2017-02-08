What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsenal capitulated against Chelsea once they lost Bellerin .

Shkodran Mustafi thinks Arsenal can still win the title - Twitter reacts brilliantly

Arsenal's annual collapse is well and truly underway after successive defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

The Gunners have some serious catching up to do if they are to catch the Blues, who lead them by 12 points with 14 games left to play.

Antonio Conte's side might yet implode, but it doesn't look likely, particularly as they have no European football to contend with.

While the in-fighting has already begun among some of the Emirates faithful as to what changes need to be made to ensure they can challenge seriously next season, there are elements at the club who are keen to remain positive.

Shkodran Mustafi is one such player, and despite the capitulation against Chelsea, the centre-back doesn't seem too deterred.

Of course, it is still mathematically possible for Arsenal to win it, so there's no point in giving up just yet.

"I think it's going to be more difficult than it was before but I'm a believer," he said, via Sky Sports.

Do Arsenal still have a chance?  

"I don't give up. As long as it's possible we're going to fight for it, and in the end we will see and if we're lucky enough and good enough to go for it or not.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

"The first game we lost at home [to Watford] was really disappointing. We woke up a bit late, conceded two quick goals and it was difficult to come back.

"We were disappointed as well with losing at Chelsea, which was a completely different game. We knew it would be difficult at Stamford Bridge, but we knew as well it's possible to win. I think in the end we didn't do enough."

Brilliant reaction 

It's great that the Germany international is taking that attitude.

However, it hasn't gone down well with everyone.

As you'd expect, Mustafi's comments were greeted hilariously on Twitter:

Arsenal welcome Hull this weekend, and while that should be a fairly straightforward fixture, Marco Silva's Tigers have taken four points from their last two games against Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger absolutely can't afford any more major slip-ups now if Mustafi's words are to have any meaning.

Where will Arsenal finish this season? Have your say in the comments. 

