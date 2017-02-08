Julian Edelman made one of the most incredible catches in recent history on New England’s game-tying drive in Super Bowl LI.

Heading into triple-coverage, he used his instincts and hand-eye coordination to make a near-impossible grab that came just inches away from hitting the ground, which would have made the pass incomplete.

It may have even trumped the David Tyree catch that haunted the Patriots for years.

Luckily, due to today’s incredible technological advancements, Edelman’s reaction to the catch was caught by Showtime’s Inside the NFL, who mic’d him up before the game.

And it didn’t disappoint.

Check it out below.

“I caught it! I swear!”

Falcons cornerback Brian Poole was in disbelief, but the Patriots wideout knew he was right all along.

Edelman, along with coach Bill Belichick, were interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Monday.

When asked what percentage of that catch was luck versus skill, here’s how the receiver answered.

70 percent luck is a good estimation.

While there are always a number of plays that you can point to in any win or loss, Edelman’s miraculous grab will live on in history forever.

His reaction made it even more fun.

