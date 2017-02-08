In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

.

Watch: Julian Edelman's brilliant reaction to famous catch in Super Bowl LI caught on mic

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Julian Edelman made one of the most incredible catches in recent history on New England’s game-tying drive in Super Bowl LI.

Heading into triple-coverage, he used his instincts and hand-eye coordination to make a near-impossible grab that came just inches away from hitting the ground, which would have made the pass incomplete.

It may have even trumped the David Tyree catch that haunted the Patriots for years.

Article continues below

Luckily, due to today’s incredible technological advancements, Edelman’s reaction to the catch was caught by Showtime’s Inside the NFL, who mic’d him up before the game.

And it didn’t disappoint.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

Matt Ryan sends heartfelt message to Falcons fans after Super Bowl loss

Matt Ryan sends heartfelt message to Falcons fans after Super Bowl loss

Watch: After SD Live went off air Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose did something epic

Watch: After SD Live went off air Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose did something epic

What Triple H told WWE stars moments after they made history in 2016

What Triple H told WWE stars moments after they made history in 2016

Watch: The moment Oscar embarrassed linesman during Shanghai SIPG match

Watch: The moment Oscar embarrassed linesman during Shanghai SIPG match

Why Lionel Messi shook his head at Luis Suarez after Atletico match [Sport]

Why Lionel Messi shook his head at Luis Suarez after Atletico match [Sport]

Check it out below.

“I caught it! I swear!”

Falcons cornerback Brian Poole was in disbelief, but the Patriots wideout knew he was right all along.

New England Patriots Victory Parade

Edelman, along with coach Bill Belichick, were interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Monday.

When asked what percentage of that catch was luck versus skill, here’s how the receiver answered.

70 percent luck is a good estimation.

While there are always a number of plays that you can point to in any win or loss, Edelman’s miraculous grab will live on in history forever.

His reaction made it even more fun.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bill Belichick
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again