Football

Memphis Depay.

Memphis Depay scores his first goal for Lyon since leaving Man Utd

Football News
24/7

When Manchester United signed Memphis Depay for £25 million in 2015, fans thought they had finally found Cristiano Ronaldo's successor.

The Dutch sensation joined from PSV Eindhoven with a glowing reputation for scoring goals and tormenting defenders with his vast skill set.

Even Ronaldo himself once named Depay as one of Europe's best young players alongside Eden Hazard and Barcelona's Neymar.

"You see many players with potential," the Portuguese said in November 2015. "Hazard for example, the No.7 of Manchester Depay is a good player too, [Paul] Pogba and maybe Neymar.

"I will mention [Martin] Odegaard of [Real] Madrid, for example. At 16 he's still young but you can see he's a very good player."

However, the pressure of being Europe's next big thing got the better of Depay and he failed to make his mark at United as a result.

He now finds himself at Lyon in Ligue 1 having completed a £16 million move in January.

In a smart move, Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward included a buy-back clause in his contract in case he suddently rediscovers his potential, although that remains to be seen.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-LILLE

But there were positive signs during Lyon's 4-0 win over Nancy on Wednesday night, where Depay came on as a 40th-minute substitute to record his first assist and goal before the hour mark.

And while his goal gave a timely reminder of what he's capable of, it also showed United fans something they rarely saw during his 18-month stay.

In the video below, Depay made a brilliant run in behind Nancy's defence before latching on to Maxime Gonalons' through ball and producing a clinical finish through the goalkeeper's legs.

DEPAY'S FIRST GOAL FOR LYON

So often for United was Depay confined to the flanks and unable to make runs in behind, but it would seem he's being given that freedom at Lyon.

Confidence is everything for young players and scoring such a fine first goal for a new club will mean the world to the 22-year-old.

Perhaps there's hope for Depay yet - but let's not let ourselves get carried away.

