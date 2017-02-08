Ball's in your court, Isaiah. After Tom Brady led an epic 25-point comeback and helped the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, the quarterback dropped a quick message to Boston Celtics star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

The message? Well, it was pretty simple, and basically, put the ball in Thomas and the Celtics' court.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Thomas said Brady's text stated the following:

"He was like, 'It's your turn next.' So now he's putting the pressure on us, but hopefully we can make something happen."

Pretty awesome, if you ask me. One of the greatest quarterbacks in history, reaching out to another Boston star in Thomas and somewhat putting the pressure on the team (in a good way) to win a title.

Himmelsbach also notes that Brady and Thomas have been friends since the quarterback played a role in helping the Celtics recruit Kevin Durant during the 2016 NBA offseason. So far, though, things are going pretty well for Thomas and the Celtics.

Currently, the team has an impressive 33-18 record, and are second in the Eastern Conference behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas has also been exceptional, averaging 29.9 points and 6.4 assists per game this season.

The road to a championship in the NBA this season won't be easy, as the team not only has the Cavaliers and multiple other interesting opponents in the East. To go along with that, they also would hypothetically have a matchup with the brutal Western Conference in the Finals.

Even with the 33-18 record, the Celtics have seemed to remain active in trade deadline rumors, showing that they aren't content and could very well wind up making a serious push for a title this season. At the very least, it's tough to bet against Isaiah Thomas in any clutch situation.