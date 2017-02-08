What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jerry Lawler.

Jerry Lawler tabs two superstars that he would build a company around

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler is back in the fold with the WWE after having his ban lifted last year and his position with the company re-adjusted.

He was featured on SmackDown earlier this year and brought back his old “King’s Court” segment which hadn’t been seen in programming for a long time.

It is no secret that the WWE keep him in reserve for big moments and special events at this point in his career, which means less screen time than he had when he was a regular commentator on Raw for 19-years.

As the master of ceremonies at WWE Hall of Fame inductions, it doesn’t look like The King will be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

He recently spoke with Sky Sports about his upcoming tour and also offered up his picks for who he would start his own wrestling company with if he had the opportunity.

Lawler explained: “It would probably have to be Randy Orton and John Cena. Even with all the up-and-coming stars, those guys would have to be top of the list. I’m kind of old school - I like all the new talent but longevity in the business and who has the staying power means a lot to me.

“It’s going to be hard for someone to stay around as long as Orton and Cena and still have the appeal and pulling power that those two guys have.”

Not exactly the most spectacular choices there by The King. WWE is brimming with new talent that could help launch any number of companies, but there is something to be said for the classics or at least longevity. Still, there has to be someone else that has caught Lawler’s eye.

John Cena
WWE
Randy Orton
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown

