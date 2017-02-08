What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Times have been pretty difficult for Holly Holm recently.

After her famous knockout on then-unbeaten bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey with a second-round head kick roughly 16 months ago, she lost her two fights since.

First, she succumbed to a fifth-round chokehold by Miesha Tate.

Then, in July, she fas defeated by Valentina Shevchenko via unanimous decision and also broke her hand during the fight.

In an effort to turn her career around and not be defined by her one win over Rousey, Holm (10-2) will take on Dutch kick-boxing champion Germaine de Randamie (6-3) in the main event of UFC 208 at the gorgeous Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

But, something in particular stands out about de Randamie.

She knocked out a grown man in the ring before.

The so-called “Iron Lady” once took part in an inter gender boxing match against Belgian actor Tom Waes. The actor’s show, called “Tomtesterom” featured Waes attempting Guinness World Records and trying out other adventurous tasks.

To take on de Randamie, he trailed for three months to see how he’d hold his own in the ring against her. Watch what happened, though.

That’s right. The woman knocked him out.

Keep in mind that Waes is a grown man who looks like he’s in pretty good shape. Judging by the video, he wasn’t letting up and was letting it fly.

Therefore, Holm understands that she needs to take her opponent seriously.

UFC 193: Rousey v Holm

“She comes from a stand-up history. We both do,” Holm told Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times. “I never put thoughts in my head that a fight is going to go a certain way. We always have to have a Plan A, B and C. I know I’m up against a dangerous fighter. I have my hands full.”

We will see what happens on Saturday.

While there’s a lot riding on the fight for Holm, it’s also an opportunity for the Dutch fighter who once knocked out a man to gain some primetime notoriety.

