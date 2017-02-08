Conor McGregor is one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports because of his antics before fights and his penchant for making bold statements to the media whenever he feels like it.

However, critics should take note of the fact that McGregor often puts his money where his mouth is when it comes to his words and his intentions.

The former UFC lightweight champion knows that the next move for him will be to fight Floyd Mayweather at some point in the future and he has started to put all of his eggs in that basket.

He went as far as to get a boxing license in the state of California in preparation for the prospective bout late last year.

Many athletes like Manny Pacquiao and Paul Malignaggi both have challenged McGregor in the ring before he takes on the Money Team President.

Dana White’s biggest superstar has remained focused on getting this fight inked and training to go against one of the greatest men to ever step into the squared circle.

More evidence of his preparation appeared on his Instagram account recently as he is training at Straight Blast Gym in Ireland.

McGregor must feel at home in the gym that he regularly trains with, but adjusting to boxing will be tough even for a fighter like him.

As the days trickle on, this fight becomes closer and closer to a reality everyday and there will be no shortage of hype until the day is announced.

