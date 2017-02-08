In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Ryan.

Falcons get brutally trolled by the Weather Channel after Super Bowl loss

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As if the pain of blowing a 25-point lead, and a 19-point fourth-quarter lead wasn't enough for the Atlanta Falcons and their fans, things only got worse after the game itself.Literally, days after the game, even the most random of places refuse to let Falcons fans attempt to get past the loss.

The trolling hit an all-time high and hasn't slowed down since that tough overtime loss. Literally, days after the game now, even the most random of places refuse to let Falcons fans attempt to get past the loss.

Social media was basically on fire when it came to talking about the Falcons. The internet, fans of every other team, even other teams began to fire off the comments.

Article continues below

Most recently, it was the Weather Channel, yes, the Weather Channel, who decided to continue rolling off brutal zingers. Worst of all, this one came in multiple text message alerts to people in Atlanta.

Well, that's rough.

With that said, though, after giving up that huge lead and literally watching the franchise's first Super Bowl victory be pulled right out from under them, it's safe to say that this type of thing isn't surprising. But from the Weather Channel?! That's by far the most surprising part of the whole thing.

They are right, at least the weather in Atlanta isn't nearly as bad as it is in New England because they hardly ever have to deal with the freezing weather down south.

Here's to hoping the Falcons can right the ship sooner than later and use their talented roster and exceptional quarterback to make another playoff run in the coming seasons. Hold your heads up, Falcons fans, because there are still plenty of bright days ahead and hope on the horizon.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

Bill Belichick tried to start chant at Patriots parade - things got very awkward

Bill Belichick tried to start chant at Patriots parade - things got very awkward

Watch: After SD Live went off air Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose did something epic

Watch: After SD Live went off air Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose did something epic

What Triple H told WWE stars moments after they made history in 2016

What Triple H told WWE stars moments after they made history in 2016

Watch: The moment Oscar embarrassed linesman during Shanghai SIPG match

Watch: The moment Oscar embarrassed linesman during Shanghai SIPG match

Why Lionel Messi shook his head at Luis Suarez after Atletico match [Sport]

Why Lionel Messi shook his head at Luis Suarez after Atletico match [Sport]

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Superbowl
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again