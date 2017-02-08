As if the pain of blowing a 25-point lead, and a 19-point fourth-quarter lead wasn't enough for the Atlanta Falcons and their fans, things only got worse after the game itself.Literally, days after the game, even the most random of places refuse to let Falcons fans attempt to get past the loss.

The trolling hit an all-time high and hasn't slowed down since that tough overtime loss. Literally, days after the game now, even the most random of places refuse to let Falcons fans attempt to get past the loss.

Social media was basically on fire when it came to talking about the Falcons. The internet, fans of every other team, even other teams began to fire off the comments.

Article continues below

Most recently, it was the Weather Channel, yes, the Weather Channel, who decided to continue rolling off brutal zingers. Worst of all, this one came in multiple text message alerts to people in Atlanta.

Well, that's rough.

With that said, though, after giving up that huge lead and literally watching the franchise's first Super Bowl victory be pulled right out from under them, it's safe to say that this type of thing isn't surprising. But from the Weather Channel?! That's by far the most surprising part of the whole thing.

They are right, at least the weather in Atlanta isn't nearly as bad as it is in New England because they hardly ever have to deal with the freezing weather down south.

Here's to hoping the Falcons can right the ship sooner than later and use their talented roster and exceptional quarterback to make another playoff run in the coming seasons. Hold your heads up, Falcons fans, because there are still plenty of bright days ahead and hope on the horizon.

Article continues below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms