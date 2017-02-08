What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mason is recovering at home after his release from hospital.

Petr Cech has supported Ryan Mason after his horrific head injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The football world has been rallying around Ryan Mason since the horrific head injury he sustained against Chelsea last month.

Fortunately, the Hull City midfielder has been making progress and has been released from hospital.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Tigers from Tottenham last summer, suffered a fractured skull at Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

It's brought about a hugely worrying time for his friends, family, and teammates, so it's great news that he's now recovering at home.

Among the many gestures of support, Petr Cech has offered his backing to the injured player.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

Bill Belichick tried to start chant at Patriots parade - things got very awkward

Bill Belichick tried to start chant at Patriots parade - things got very awkward

Watch: After SD Live went off air Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose did something epic

Watch: After SD Live went off air Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose did something epic

What Triple H told WWE stars moments after they made history in 2016

What Triple H told WWE stars moments after they made history in 2016

Watch: The moment Oscar embarrassed linesman during Shanghai SIPG match

Watch: The moment Oscar embarrassed linesman during Shanghai SIPG match

Why Lionel Messi shook his head at Luis Suarez after Atletico match [Sport]

Why Lionel Messi shook his head at Luis Suarez after Atletico match [Sport]

The Arsenal stopper knows exactly what Mason is going through, having been in a similar situation himself just over 10 years ago when he was at Chelsea.

Cech still has to wear his protective head guard all this time after he clashed with Reading's Stephen Hunt, so the 34-year-old has spoken to Mason to offer his experience.

Great gesture

“I offered him my support because I have experience in what he’s going through, and I’m happy to share my experience if it helps him,” the goalkeeper told Arsenal's official website.

“The possibility to be able to offer him my experience, it was the first thing I had in my mind to do.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

“I’m obviously glad that he’s back home and that he’s started his recovery process. Hopefully, he will get well very soon.”

Hull and Tottenham fans both sang Mason's name and held minute's applauses in their immediate fixtures following his injury.

Support for Mason

Several Chelsea players, including John Terry and Gary Cahill, also visited him in hospital.

They're just some examples of how the Premier League has been on hand to support him, and Cech added:

“When you’re in this situation, you need people around you to help.

Hull City v Southampton - Premier League

“Then you have someone who has the experience and can tell you, ‘Don’t worry about this, it’s completely normal, and don’t worry about that because I went through it too’.

“It can obviously help because you have a lot of doubts, a lot of questions and nobody seems to have the answer. You can have someone who went through that and they can tell you not to worry about it, it will just take time and that you can carry on doing what you’re doing."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Hull City
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Petr Cech
Premier League
Arsenal
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again