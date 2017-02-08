What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Interesting fact about Roman Reigns' previous Royal Rumble eliminations

The last three Royal Rumbles have been big points in the career of Roman Reigns, and this year's event was no different. 

In each of the last four events, The Big Dog has finished in the last three superstars left remaining in the match, winning it in 2015, finishing second twice in 2014 and 2017, and third in 2016.

In the Rumbles which the former Shield member has failed to win, there has been a pattern as to how he was eliminated from the match, and it's not just that the superstar who eliminated him would go on to win the entire thing.

Article continues below

In 2014, Reigns was eliminated by Batista, 2016 was the year Triple H would throw him over the top rope, while Randy Orton would end The Big Dog's hopes of main eventing WrestleMania 33 at this year's Rumble.

In case you haven't picked up on it, this WWE fan has provided a tweet explaining the link between Batista, The Viper, and The Game; they're all former members of Evolution.

Article continues below

Another interesting thing to note is that each one of those winners - except for Orton whose fate is yet to be determined - including Reigns himself has failed to win in the main event at WrestleMania following their Royal Rumble win. The last winner to go on and win at WrestleMania was John Cena in 2013.

So it's official, Ric Flair will come out of retirement for a one-off match at next year's Royal Rumble, and eliminate Reigns by throwing him over the top rope at the Royal Rumble at the age of 68-years-old.

Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth

