There's been plenty of big shots in the NBA to this point in the 2016-17 NBA season. While some have meant more than others, and each of them was obviously still in the regular season, there was likely none more impressive than LeBron James'.

The shot by James came at the end of regulation for the Cleveland Cavaliers in an overtime victory against the Washington Wizards. It was an epic, buzzer-beating, falling out-of-bounds 3-pointer, and one that very, very few players could make.

Apparently, though, James doesn't believe the crazy shot was all that impossible, and he responded by tooting his own horn just a bit.

That crazy shot just above led to Wizards star John Wall calling it a one in a million shot. As Cavaliers Play-By-Play announcer Fred McLeod tweeted, LeBron disagreed.

So, there are two ways fans probably could take this. The first is if you're a Cavaliers fans and just take it as LeBron being the greatest and being able to do pretty much anything. For the casual NBA fan, though? Yeah, this comes across just a bit arrogant.

Sure, one in a million is probably an obvious exaggeration by Wall, but you get the point here. James is stating that the shot isn't as impossible for him as it is for basically everyone else, and that's an interesting thing to say. On that same note, he did just hit probably the best shot of the entire NBA season, so it's hard to argue with what he's saying.

Regardless of how you look at it, James once again left fans in complete shock by something he was able to do on the basketball court. There's no way that shot should have fallen, yet, the King got it go, and made it look easier than it should have been.