Diego Simeone.

Aleix Vidal and Diego Simeone involved in strange incident after Barca vs Atletico

Barcelona took another step towards defending their Copa del Rey title on Tuesday night, the Catalonians drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid to win 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi and co were in a comfortable situation heading into the second leg having won the first 2-1 away thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Neymar.

But the return leg at the Camp Nou proved to be a difficult game, not to mention controversial.

Following Suarez's opener, Sergi Roberto received his marching orders in the 57th minute for a second bookable offence.

Yannick Carrasco was then dismissed 12 minutes later for Atletico, who missed a penalty with 10 minutes remaining but soon equalised through Kevin Gameiro.

The Frenchman's strike set up a tense finish but Barcelona, who also had Suarez sent off in the 90th minute, held on to secure a place in the final.

Barca will reportedly appeal Suarez's red card but the drama didn't stop there.

An exchange was caught on camera between the Uruguayan and Messi, who appeared to shake his head in anger at his teammate for getting sent off.

Further footage has now emerged of a strange incident involving Aleix Vidal and Diego Simeone, with the former appearing to swear at Atletico's manager behind his back (see below).

Pretty shocking if true, let alone disrespectful.

Spanish media have reported Vidal's gesture was aimed at Simeone for his actions on the sidelines during the latter stages of the game.

Refereeing decisions were said to have angered the 46-year-old, though it was Suarez who bemoaned bad calls after the game.

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO

"I just turned and jumped," the 30-year-old said when asked if he deserved to be sent off. "I don't even think it was a foul. I hope we can appeal the decision.

"I'm laughing at the decision. It seems like it was what he wanted. We know how this goes. You could see it coming.

"The first card was for my first foul of the game and the second card was for nothing."

Suarez will only hope his dismissal is overturned for the Copa del Rey final, where Barcelona take on Alavez on May 27.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

