Anderson Silva.

Anderson Silva tells media that a fight with Michael Bisping is the biggest draw in UFC

Anderson Silva will return to the octagon at UFC 208 where he will look to down Derek Brunson in his first fight since taking on Daniel Cormier at UFC 200.

He took that fight with less than 48 hours notice and was eating pizza at the time as he was at the height of his powers.

This time around, he’s taking things a bit more seriously with Brunson as he acknowledges that he is a little bit older than he used to be back then.

Champions MMA caught up with the GOAT in Brooklyn ahead of the event and asked him about a range of topics around the UFC.

None of these answers was more interesting than his opinion about what the next big money fight in the sport would be as many people are at a loss when considering this question.

He told them that he should be the one fighting Michael Bisping and lighting the rating up for the UFC. Silva said he didn’t mean any disrespect to his friend Jacare Souza, who is scheduled to fight Bisping on the card.

“I think it makes more sense, as a fight for business and for the fans.” Silva said. “Anderson and Bisping, this is for the business. For martial arts, Jacare and Bisping makes more sense for the advancement of the sport.”

As one of the greatest to ever step into the cage, it makes sense that he would want another shot at the current champion after a strange ending to their last meeting.

For now, he will have to get this win against Brunson and maybe Dana White will let him have his shot at a rematch. Until then, the big payday is still out there for the company until they are willing to take it.

