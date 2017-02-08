Bad blood is a common occurrence in the UFC and the relationship between Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero definitely qualifies as such.

Their war of words was taken to new levels when Romero decided to use the internet to strike a critical blow against his opponent ahead of their match in May.

Bisping is currently rehabbing from knee surgery before the big fight this spring and during his recuperation period he and his opponent have traded near-constant shots back and forth.

Romero went in for a kill-shot after the champion continued to needle him about cheating allegations and his former suspension due to a tainted supplement.

The Soldier of God started a Gofundme crowdsourcing page with the goal of helping pay Bisping’s medical bills after their fight and posted the link on Twitter.

In addition to the hilarious notion of this whole thing, the former-Olympian decided to have a little fun with the description of the effort.

It reads: “After his fight with me, I am convinced he will need this money to rebuild his life, he has a family and I am deeply concerned for him. Please help any way that you can as all funds will be used for medical expenses and his retirement party.”

He has only raised $110 so far, but that number will undoubtedly grow as more fans hear about his latest stunt.

Needless to say, these two men pretty much hate each other and fans should be chomping at the bit to see them square off in the cage come May.

