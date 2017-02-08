The names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and many others are all the superstars who take the bulk of the attention.

But, what about the underrated superstars?

It's time to give those guys some love and in doing so, we're going to create an all-underrated starting lineup. It'll be complete with two guards, two forwards and a center. Let's jump into it and kick things off with the backcourt.

Guards

Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker

There are quite a few names who come into consideration here, but we'll start things off with IT2, who's quickly become one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Thomas has taken his game to that next level this year, as he averages nearly 30 points per game (29.9) as well as 6.4 assists per game. He single-handedly takes over games in the 4th quarter, and best of all, he's putting up these numbers while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.

As for Kemba, he's finally earned an All-Star bid this season and is certainly deserving of it. He's having a career year, averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4 rebounds per game. He's doing it all while shooting a career-best 44.8 percent from the field as well. Walker's trending upwards, and doing so in impressive fashion.

Forwards

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Love

By the end of this season, Leonard is probably going to be known as a league-wide superstar. He's more than deserving and has taken over as the go-to player on the San Antonio Spurs roster. So far in 2016-17, Leonard is averaging 25.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Equally as important, he's a lockdown defender and faces off against the best player on the opposing team every night.

As for Love, he may be in the middle of trade rumors, but it doesn't change the fact that he's having an all-around exceptional year. A serious argument could be made that he's the second best player on the Cleveland Cavaliers as he's averaging 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds this season. While LeBron is the obvious leader of the Cavaliers, Love is quietly having the best season of his time in Cleveland.

Center

Andre Drummond

To be clear, Joel Embiid is probably already on that superstar level, from a pure hype standpoint alone. Taking him out of the equation for this, it's hard to argue against Drummond as being an underrated star. He's a consistent monster on the board, averaging 13.7 boards per game this season, while also tacking on 14.6 points and 1.2 blocks per game. Drummond's only 23 years old as well, which means he's only going to continue to get better, as scary as that is to think about.