Julian Edelman gave Tom Brady the ultimate overtime speech

The New England Patriots had rallied from an almost unbelievable hole to tie things up with the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. The game was heading to overtime and wide receiver Julian Edelman had one quick statement to make to quarterback Tom Brady.

That statement, well, it probably hit pretty deep for Brady.

Via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe:

It doesn't get much more motivating than that. Brady's mom has been dealing with some type of illness, but the family has kept the information very close to home. Regardless, there is some good news which also came out after the game.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Brady stated that his mother is currently doing better as well.

"Mom's doing better," Brady said Monday on WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan" program. "She's been through a lot. My dad has been through a lot. It's been a really hard year for them. Our prayers are with her. She's the best mom in the world, so it was nice to win for her, nice for her to be there."

"She didn't make it back to a game all season; it was so hard for them, but I just wanted her to try to get her rest," he continued. "She's been going through a lot, a lot of intensive treatment. But the prognosis is good. She's not quite through it yet, but hopefully there is some healing energy from our game. We just love her so much. Hopefully she really turns a corner. We all pray for that."

The fact that this was the first game of the season that his mom was able to go to is pretty amazing, and she obviously got to witness an epic one. Even better than that, though, is the fact that she's reportedly doing better.

Topics:
Superbowl
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
New England Patriots

