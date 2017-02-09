In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Kyle Shanahan.

Kyle Shanahan already made one bold decision as 49ers head coach

The San Francisco 49ers have had a very active offseason to this point, and it's one that featured a long pause on naming a head coach and then hiring a general manager who has no front office experience.

Even with all that being taken into account, the 49ers still have everyone's attention. A large part of the reason for that is due to the hiring of former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. While the team had to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire Shanahan, he's now gearing up and building his staff.

Interestingly, part of his staff won't feature an offensive coordinator. As in, Shanahan isn't hiring one, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Well, alright then. So, Shanahan will continue to call plays and essentially handle the offense by himself, and not bring on anyone in the offensive coordinator role. With that said, Shanahan has a fair amount of experience running an offense, but it's a lot to put on the plate of a brand new head coach.

On that same note, the strange part isn't so much him calling the plays, as many head coaches do that, it's more that there won't even be a coordinator hired. It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out, but at the very least, Shanahan will get to mold whoever his future quarterback is from the word go.

Topics:
Superbowl
NFC
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
San Francisco 49ers

