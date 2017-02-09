Jamie Carragher has left savage Instagram comment on Gary Neville’s photo

Gary Neville must have feared the worst when it was announced back in May 2013 that Jamie Carragher would be joining the Sky Sports team.

Furthermore, the former Liverpool defender wasn’t just joining the Sky Sports team, he would be sat alongside Neville every two weeks debating the big issues in the Premier League on Monday Night Football (MNF).

Neville and Carragher, as former Manchester United and Liverpool stalwarts, probably didn’t have much respect for each other during their playing careers purely because they were from opposite side of the tracks.

However, just weeks into the 2013-14 season and a beautiful friendship had blossomed.

And like most friends, they like to rip the p*** out of each other from time to time.

They mock each other more on social media these days

Some of their exchanges on MNF are legendary and it’s a real pity that Neville only goes on once in a while these days.

Because they don’t get as many chances to mock each other on live television, the two Sky Sports pundits are now using social media on an increasingly regular basis to get their digs in.

Carragher's latest comment is savage

But Carragher’s comment on Neville’s latest Instagram post might be his most brutal yet.

Neville posted a photo of himself getting a haircut - like you do on Instagram - and Carragher, in typical Carragher fashion, couldn’t resist having a cheeky pop as his workmate, as you can see here…

People on Instagram enjoyed it

This obviously sparked a big reaction on in the comments, most of which look like this…

It wouldn't feel right if they were nice to each other

Let’s face it: it wouldn’t be right if they started being nice to each other.

We can’t wait for Neville’s response.

In the meantime, check out this video of the top five amusing moments featuring Sky’s comical double act.

