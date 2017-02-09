Mention the name 'Dimitri Payet' to any West Ham fan at the moment and they'll either respond by calling him a snake or by letting out a big sigh.

His return to Marseille has entirely split the Hammers' fan base, with some glad to see the back of him and his ego and others gutted that he's left.

Payet is a sensational player and his debut season was nothing short of magical, but the simple fact of the matter is that no one individual is bigger than the club.

The Frenchman loved being West Ham's star man but eventually grew tired of not winning games and, in a nutshell, gave up.

But the past is the past and since Payet's departure, Slaven Bilic's side have been doing okay.

In his absence, West Ham have beaten Crystal Palace 3-0, Middlesbrough 3-1 and, most recently, Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's.

A 4-0 drubbing at home to Manchester City is a black spot on that record but the Hammers were never expected to win against Pep Guardiola's side anyway.

Things are certainly looking up at the Olympic Stadium - but does that mean West Ham fans have forgotten about Payet? Of course it doesn't.

He was in action once again on Wednesday night against Guingamp, where he helped Marseille to a 2-0 victory with his first goal for the club.

And surprise surprise, it was from a free-kick.

In the video below, from 30 yards out, Payet's strike found the back of the net but only after a hefty deflection from the wall.

PAYET'S FREE-KICK VS GUINGAMP

So, how do you think West Ham fans responded to Payet scoring another free-kick? Were they angry, sad, happy, or did they just not care?

The answer is all of them, as you can see in the pretty hilarious Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

While some Hammers fans were bitter, others laughed at the fact Payet's free-kick was deflected and a few seemed heartbroken at the fact it wasn't for West Ham.

Somehow I don't think they're over it just yet.

