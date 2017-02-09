The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

Few Chelsea fans will have given Juan Cuadrado much thought until recently.

The Colombian never made much of an impact at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Fiorentina in 2015, hence why he was shipped out to Juventus on a three-year loan deal.

Yet, the 28-year-old may have been inspired by the presence of Antonio Conte in the stands for the Old Lady's recent game against Inter Milan, in which he scored a sensational winner.

Article continues below

Picking up the ball outside the box following a Bianconeri corner, the winger blasted it first time into the top bin to show Chelsea just what they're missing.

Regardless of whether Conte was impressed, he won't be able to recall Cuadrado anyway.

Article continues below

The Daily Mail report that the unusual loan deal between the Blues and the Serie A champions did not include the customary recall clause, so that means he'll be seeing out his three years in Turin.

Perhaps we're all getting a little carried away by his form, as he has still only scored twice this season, however spectacular one of them was.

And Chelsea are doing pretty nicely out of the agreement, earning £4million a year from the Italian giants, with another £8.4million if they make a permanent move for Cuadrado.

Nonetheless, the board seem to be making rather a habit of this kind of oversight.

Chelsea's loss

When they sold Romelu Lukaku to Everton, they didn't include a buy-back clause because Jose Mourinho was so confident that he wouldn't ever be returning. Fast forward a few years, and he's a long-term target and an expensive one at that.

Nathan Ake has been brought back from Bournemouth, but Chelsea could be left kicking themselves when it comes to Cuadrado.

Then again, no matter how well he plays for Juventus, there are no guarantees he would have fitted into Conte's system, so that may be why he wasn't part of his plans.

Should Chelsea have kept Cuadrado? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms