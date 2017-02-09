What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Cuadrado will be staying at Juve for the duration of his loan deal.

Chelsea can't recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus for an odd reason

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Few Chelsea fans will have given Juan Cuadrado much thought until recently.

The Colombian never made much of an impact at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Fiorentina in 2015, hence why he was shipped out to Juventus on a three-year loan deal.

Yet, the 28-year-old may have been inspired by the presence of Antonio Conte in the stands for the Old Lady's recent game against Inter Milan, in which he scored a sensational winner.

Article continues below

Picking up the ball outside the box following a Bianconeri corner, the winger blasted it first time into the top bin to show Chelsea just what they're missing.

Regardless of whether Conte was impressed, he won't be able to recall Cuadrado anyway.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

The Daily Mail report that the unusual loan deal between the Blues and the Serie A champions did not include the customary recall clause, so that means he'll be seeing out his three years in Turin.

Perhaps we're all getting a little carried away by his form, as he has still only scored twice this season, however spectacular one of them was.

And Chelsea are doing pretty nicely out of the agreement, earning £4million a year from the Italian giants, with another £8.4million if they make a permanent move for Cuadrado.

Nonetheless, the board seem to be making rather a habit of this kind of oversight.

Chelsea's loss 

When they sold Romelu Lukaku to Everton, they didn't include a buy-back clause because Jose Mourinho was so confident that he wouldn't ever be returning. Fast forward a few years, and he's a long-term target and an expensive one at that.

Juventus FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Nathan Ake has been brought back from Bournemouth, but Chelsea could be left kicking themselves when it comes to Cuadrado.

Then again, no matter how well he plays for Juventus, there are no guarantees he would have fitted into Conte's system, so that may be why he wasn't part of his plans.

Should Chelsea have kept Cuadrado? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Juventus
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gonzalo Higuain
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again