Arsenal face the grim prospect of falling out of the top four following their 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

Not only does the result virtually end the Gunners’ hopes of competing for this year’s Premier League crown, it cuts the gap between them and fellow Champions League hopefuls Liverpool and Manchester United to only two points.

And just when the timing couldn't be any better, Arsenal travel to the Allianz Arena to play the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich next Wednesday.

Having remained unbeaten in all competitions between the second weekend of the campaign and mid-December, Gunners fans could be forgiven for feeling disappointed with the current state of affairs.

Yet again, Arsene Wenger has copped his fair share of the blame for the club’s failure to keep pace at the top of the table, with many calling for him to step aside at the end of the season.

But irrespective of whether the Frenchman stays or goes come the end of May, Arsenal must address several issues involving playing staff if they’re to contend with the elite next term.

One of the most pressing areas of concern is the lack of depth Arsenal have in terms of options between the sticks.

Petr Cech – the undisputed No 1 at the Emirates – endured an awful performance against his former club last time out, gifting the hosts a third goal through a sloppy clearance that allowed Cesc Fabregas to lob the ball into an empty net.

The ensuing criticism has highlighted the need for the north Londoners to secure a long-term replacement for the 34-year-old, with neither David Ospina nor Emiliano Martinez realistically making the cut.

Like their fans, Arsenal have also seemingly come to this realisation and begun their search for a suitable replacement – the top of the list being Manchester City stopper Joe Hart, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail report – which suggests City would expect upwards of £15 million to sell to a domestic rival – also claims Liverpool are likely to step up their long-term interest in the England international, with Jurgen Klopp facing a goalkeeping predicament similar to Wenger at Anfield.

While Arsenal do have Wojciech Szczesny returning from his loan spell at Roma this summer, it remains to be seen whether the club will offer him a new contract or cash in ahead of his current deal expiring in June 2018.

Whether or not Cech is the first-choice ‘keeper at the Emirates next season, it seems a bit farfetched to believe the 26-year-old could be the man to replace him.

