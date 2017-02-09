What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Petr Cech.

Arsenal lining up surprise replacement goalkeeper for Petr Cech

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal face the grim prospect of falling out of the top four following their 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

Not only does the result virtually end the Gunners’ hopes of competing for this year’s Premier League crown, it cuts the gap between them and fellow Champions League hopefuls Liverpool and Manchester United to only two points.

And just when the timing couldn't be any better, Arsenal travel to the Allianz Arena to play the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich next Wednesday.

Article continues below

Having remained unbeaten in all competitions between the second weekend of the campaign and mid-December, Gunners fans could be forgiven for feeling disappointed with the current state of affairs.

Yet again, Arsene Wenger has copped his fair share of the blame for the club’s failure to keep pace at the top of the table, with many calling for him to step aside at the end of the season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

But irrespective of whether the Frenchman stays or goes come the end of May, Arsenal must address several issues involving playing staff if they’re to contend with the elite next term.

One of the most pressing areas of concern is the lack of depth Arsenal have in terms of options between the sticks.

Petr Cech – the undisputed No 1 at the Emirates – endured an awful performance against his former club last time out, gifting the hosts a third goal through a sloppy clearance that allowed Cesc Fabregas to lob the ball into an empty net.

The ensuing criticism has highlighted the need for the north Londoners to secure a long-term replacement for the 34-year-old, with neither David Ospina nor Emiliano Martinez realistically making the cut.

Like their fans, Arsenal have also seemingly come to this realisation and begun their search for a suitable replacement – the top of the list being Manchester City stopper Joe Hart, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail report – which suggests City would expect upwards of £15 million to sell to a domestic rival – also claims Liverpool are likely to step up their long-term interest in the England international, with Jurgen Klopp facing a goalkeeping predicament similar to Wenger at Anfield.

While Arsenal do have Wojciech Szczesny returning from his loan spell at Roma this summer, it remains to be seen whether the club will offer him a new contract or cash in ahead of his current deal expiring in June 2018.

Whether or not Cech is the first-choice ‘keeper at the Emirates next season, it seems a bit farfetched to believe the 26-year-old could be the man to replace him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Petr Cech
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again