Gabriel jesus celebration.

The real meaning behind Gabriel Jesus’s ‘phone’ goal celebration

Few people expected Gabriel Jesus to come in and make such a big impact at Manchester City so early on.

The Brazilian striker, who doesn’t turn 20 until April, has scored three goals in his first four appearances for the Premier League side.

It can often take young players, particularly those from South America, a while to settle in Europe. But Jesus has proven over recent weeks that he’s not your average talented young forward from Brazil, he’s special.

There’s been plenty written about the teenager in the British press over recent weeks and it’s clear that his mother has played a pivotal role in not just his life, but also his football career.

According to the player’s brother - per the Daily Mail - Jesus will only be getting ‘pocket money’ from his “controlling mum”, Vera Lucia Diniz de Jesus, despite his astronomical weekly wage.

This is in order to help her son keep his feet planted firmly on the ground as he completes his transition from boy to man.

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

Jesus's mum is his biggest critic

It also turns out that Jesus’s own mother is his biggest critic.

After Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Ecuador in a World Cup qualifying match back in September, during which Jesus scored twice, Vera sent her son a text message saying: “Gabriel, learn, keep watch so you don't go offside. You went offside twice.”

“She didn't even congratulate me on my goals,” the £27m man said. “She criticises me more than she praises me. I told her that her comment could have been a little nicer.”

During the same article, it was revealed that Vera had phoned up a Brazilian TV station at half-time during Brazil’s match against Venezuela a month later and complained that her son had strayed offside. Never mind that he’d scored a goal in the same half.

The real reason behind Gabriel's 'phone' celebration

But before the match, she’d phoned her son to calm his nerves because Neymar wasn’t playing and his demanding mother was watching.

“I was afraid of the responsibility he was feeling,” she added, “but I told him he was capable and would have a good game.”

And this is where Jesus’s phone celebration comes from.

FBL-WC-2018-VEN-BRA

After his goal, he celebrated by pretending to phone his mum and it’s stuck ever since.

“It was a joke with my friends, a 'hello, mother’,” he explained. “My friends know why. My mother knows too. It was a celebration for them.”

Brazil v Argentina - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier

Other less-reliable posts - like this - are being spread around

There are currently posts doing the round on social media with a very different quote from Gabriel.

Like this one…

However, the quote doesn’t appear to be anywhere reputable, so it’s probably best to ignore it for now.

While the real reason behind the goal celebration might be a little more boring, at least it’s the truth.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Brazil Football
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Football
Manchester City
Joe Hart

