Wenger has kept the faith with his star players .

Arsenal players are unhappy that Arsene Wenger won't drop one player

A growing disquiet is engulfing Arsenal after their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

That loss has all but ended the Gunners' Premier League title hopes for the current season, with Arsene Wenger's men left 12 points behind the high-flying Blues.

The manager's long-term future is the subject of constant speculation, but that's nothing new, particularly as his current contract expires in the summer.

It certainly wasn't one of the issues at the heart of the team's post-match meeting, which the Telegraph reports was surprisingly calm.

Wenger did not give his players the dressing-down many expected him to after their capitulation at Stamford Bridge.

However, the same source have suggested that there was one major bone of contention, and it surrounded Mesut Ozil.

The playmaker produced another disappearing act against Chelsea, and many fans have long been frustrated with his inability to make an impact in the really big games.

Is Ozil untouchable? 

It seems that this beef is shared by some of the players, who are reportedly unhappy that Wenger continues to persevere with the Germany international regardless of his form.

Little progress has been made on Ozil and Alexis Sanchez's contracts, but while the latter has been proving his worth to the club, the same can't exactly be said of the former Real Madrid man.

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

The consensus is that Ozil will never be dropped, even though Arsenal have had to confine some of their attacking talents such as Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud to the bench.

And while Pep Guardiola has dropped Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and Jose Mourinho has been similarly ruthless with players like Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial, Wenger is staying firm.

Arsenal's next game will see them face a revived Hull City, but the real test will come in next week's Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

The pressure will be on Ozil to perform against the Bundesliga giants, and if he doesn't, this unrest is only going to grow.

Should Ozil be starting for Arsenal every week? Let us know in the comments. 

Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Thierry Henry

